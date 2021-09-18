Four top ten so far in MotoGP, riding an ‘old’ Ducati: the debut season of Enea Bastianini it has been very positive so far. At Aragon the Italian centaur finished in sixth place but there is obviously room for growth. Meanwhile, the Misano race will be his home one: the Italian from Rimini will have to bear the expectations of fans around the circuit, even considering that for the rest of the season he was away from the limelight, overshadowed by Luca’s greater popularity (linked to his brother Valentino). Marini.

“In MotoGP, I find the adaptation complex, because the Ducati is really difficult, even if the potential is enormous. Qualifying, then, I think still represents my most critical point, with these tires it is not easy to find the limit, and I have a more race-friendly ride. Aragon was undoubtedly the best race, we made an important step forward, even on a mental level. I am proud of the consistency we have had. I’d like to repeat this weekend, I’d be happy to finish in the top eight. And I don’t have to overdo it. I have to keep learning right now, because time is on my sideHe told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The focus, in fact, is also on the future: “I would like to win in MotoGP within a couple of years. The next could be the right time, otherwise I will live it as a preparation for 2023. I live 2021 as an apprenticeship, I don’t think I’m ready to win a race yet. I have already started getting updates from Ducati for two races, the bike is doing better and I think we will have a little more in the short term. In the Gresini team, everything will be new, I don’t know how it will go, but I think there are all the components to do well. My goal is to arrive on a factory bike. And it would be even more beautiful if it were Ducati. It is my priority»Explained Bastianini.