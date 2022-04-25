He arrived in Portimao as world leader after the majestic victory in Austin, so Enea Bastianini wanted to confirm himself with the start of the European season. The weather, however, did not play in favor of the driver Gresini, who was forced to take off from the rear due to a fall in qualifying which forced him not only to stop early but also to go to the mobile clinic for a bruise on his right hand.

Bastianini faced the race in the Algarve with many difficulties, including the physical ones that certainly affected an already complicated Sunday afternoon at the start. The Gresini team rider started from 18th position and led a comeback race, in which he also managed to get to the rear of Marc Marquez. The tenth lap, however, changed the fate of Enea’s race, who lost control of his Ducati and ended up in the gravel.

“It is certainly a shame. We could have done well, we had started on the right foot, we had made a good start, I was trying to recover. Then I did three laps behind Pol Espargaro and couldn’t get past him. I tried a bit to the limit at Turn 1. Knowing that I had lost some ground, I tried to push a little harder and I made a mistake, I got caught a little too much “, acknowledges Bastianini at the end. of the race.

Before ending up in the gravel, however, Bastianini was having an excellent race that he led in a stoic way, given the pain in his hand: “I was making a great comeback, I was lapping strong, I think we had the potential to go further. But that’s the way it went, it was a rather special grand prix. We had still worked well, even if we hadn’t run so much in the dry, only this morning. But the bike was good, so we lacked nothing ”.

Bastinini reflects on how the race could have gone if he hadn’t crashed, but despite having lost the lead in the standings he doesn’t give up: “I don’t know what I could have done, but I was certainly still taking some positions. In the dry, however, we were all in the same condition. Maybe others were able to run a bit in Q2 yesterday afternoon, I had to hurry this morning, but I must say that the base was not bad, I started immediately loaded … maybe too much “.