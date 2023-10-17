Between injuries and difficulties, it took three quarters of the season, but Enea Bastianini finally seems to be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. 2023, with her arrival in the official Ducati team, was supposed to be her definitive consecration in MotoGP, but so far she has only given him pain and disappointments.

He had to stop twice due to injuries: in the first Sprint of the year, in Portimao, Luca Marini knocked him down after just two laps and he fractured his right shoulder blade in the accident. Which cost him a stop until the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Once back, he struggled to establish a feeling with a very different Desmosedici GP compared to the previous one in terms of behavior when braking and entering corners, so the results were lacking.

Then in Barcelona he was the architect of his bad luck, triggering a carambola at the start in which he suffered a fracture in his left ankle and one in his left hand, which required double surgery and a further stoppage of three more Grands Prix.

In Indonesia he was able to return and, even though he wasn’t yet 100% physically, he finally started to understand how to exploit the Red. The final result is not one to tear one’s hair out, given that they achieved a seventh place in the Sprint and an eighth in the long race, but in the second part of the latter he was among the fastest on the track, to the point that he scored the fastest lap.

And this is the most important signal. Furthermore, his placing was conditioned by the long lap penalty that he still had to serve from Barcelona and by a double contact with Marc Marquez and Jack Miller in the very early stages of the race. Without these two factors, he probably would have been allowed to dream much bigger too.

“Yes and no. Yes, because I had a good race. No, because the long lap penalty and the contacts at the start of the race with Marquez and Miller had an impact”, said Enea when asked if he was satisfied. “I could have been where I like to be, but instead I had a good race, but fighting for normal positions. Maybe I could have even tried to get into the top 5, but at the end of the race I was destroyed, so I preferred to stay in my position. Jack was very close, but that’s for next time.”

On the contact in the early stages of the race, he added: “Pecco entered very strongly and Marc went wide. When he rejoined I found myself between him and Jack. I was unlucky, because I ended up off the track, but in the end it was It was a normal racing contact.”

Result aside, the positive sensations on his Ducati are the positive aspect of this weekend, in which he may have finally found the turning point to give himself at least a season finale as a protagonist.

“That’s the nice thing. What makes me smile is going away from here well. I made a good progression from FP1 to the race, practically keeping the same bike. It worked, because I had the bike in my hand, both in the Sprint and on Sunday : I went back to riding as I was used to, with that feeling that I had been missing for some time.”

“I was there today. I set a good pace, apart from the first laps, in which I had to find my feet a bit after the long lap and the two mistakes. I set off again calmly, then I set my pace and it was in the low 1’31”. I started to lap strong, even faster than the leaders, I also set the fastest lap of the race, and I’m happy with this,” he added.

The victory, which he has missed since the Aragon race last year, no longer seems like something so unattainable: “I hope to be able to fight to win as soon as possible. It’s true that the work we’re doing is working, but it’s not I want to set some timetables. But I hope it can happen within two or three races.”