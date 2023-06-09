We haven’t seen Enea Bastianini smiling like he did today at Mugello for a long time now. The rider from Rimini seems to finally be able to really begin his adventure as official Ducati bearer, after an injury to his right shoulder blade sustained in Portimao, in the opening race, conditioned his entire first part of the season.

He’s still not 100% from a physical point of view, but he was finally able to ride his Desmosedici GP without major worries, also amazing for the speed he regained almost immediately: in fact, his Friday ended with the sixth fastest time in the standings cumulative, which means direct access to tomorrow’s Q2. Something that however is in line with what were the expectations of “Beast”.

“I’m honest, I expected it exactly like this. Maybe at certain moments I thought it was going worse, because I still struggle when changing direction. But the technicians were also very good, because they helped me a lot: we made some changes on the bike and in the time attack I managed to stay in line with the best. I’m very pleased, because it’s not obvious to come back and be fast, instead the bike immediately gave me a lot of confidence. Let’s say that I couldn’t imagine a better comeback .” said Bastianini.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Ducati rider has never loved the rain, but if it gets to wet tomorrow’s Sprint for once, it could be an ally: “It could be a rainy day and for the first time I could be happy, because I could rest a little and I wouldn’t strain my shoulder too much. But let’s see, if it’s dry, I think the Sprint Race will be better for me than the long race. In that one, we’ll certainly have to manage ourselves, but in tomorrow’s there’s little to manage”.

On what are the points of the Tuscan ups and downs that send him into a bit of a crisis: “Fast changes of direction are the points that put me in a bit more crisis, so I struggle a lot at Biondetti and a little bit also at Casanova-Savelli , but it can be done. I’m not taking any painkillers anyway, because the pain isn’t bothering me too much.”

The biggest fear remains the one related to physical endurance in the Sunday race: “That’s the most difficult thing, because the problem isn’t just the shoulder. I’m physically tired and after 5-6 laps I feel like I have to give up a bit. I know that in the race I usually always manage to do that little bit more, but I don’t know if my body will follow me to do it this lap”.

