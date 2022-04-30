The eleventh place on the grid, gained with a lot of crashes in the hottest stages of qualifying, does not even seem to be the biggest problem for Enea Bastianini over the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix. As he had already hinted yesterday, the Gresini Racing rider is unable to exploit the potential of his Ducati when he goes to mount the medium tire on the rear, which is what will be used tomorrow in the race.

It is therefore normal for the rider from Romagna to be worried, also because Jerez is usually a race in which tire wear is felt. It is also curious that, after winning two of the first four races of the season, the most complicated weekend in the dry is turning out to be precisely the one on the track on which the ride that led him to be crowned world champion began two years ago. Moto2.

“I’m fine after the crash, but unfortunately tomorrow I’ll be forced to start quite backwards again. My problem, however, is the race tire, because with the average I can’t push”, said Bastianini after qualifying, hinting that even a better position on the grid, which seemed within his reach just on the lap he then crashed at turn 9, would not have eased his worries too much for tomorrow.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Then he went into more specifics of what are his current difficulties riding a Desmosedici GP21 which in Andalusia no longer looks like the one that had shone in the first races of the season, allowing him to stay hooked to the little train fighting for the World Championship.

“I have a hard time stopping the bike and in view of tomorrow we have to try to understand why this thing happens, because my set-up is the same as in the other races, but here it doesn’t seem to work the same way. Tomorrow we will see what we can do, but I definitely need to find a bit more feeling, because in qualifying I crashed losing the front and it’s not the best. “

Finally, he explained that as conditions changed, the problems that afflict him also changed: “The track conditions have changed a lot over the weekend. At the beginning I was struggling to stop the bike under braking. Now, however, I have more difficulty doing it. in the corner entry. Tomorrow I would like to try to be a little slower in the entry to try to make more use of the exit of the corner. On this track it is too important to be fast in the corners, because there are no straights, “he concluded.