The Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix held in Jerez was held less than 2 weeks ago, yet for Enea Bastianini it seems centuries have passed. If on the Andalusian track the Romagna rider has never found the right feeling and the speed necessary to compete for important positions in the race, at Le Mans the situation seems diametrically opposite.

Today the Gresini Racing team rider set the best time in Free Practice 2 of the French Grand Prix, setting the new track record of 1’31 “148. The time trial arrived thanks to the last attempt made with the Soft tire on the rear. .

The first 2 attempts – albeit very good – had been thwarted by having gone beyond the limits of the track. The third attempt, on the other hand, was the good one: Enea made the difference in the first 2 sectors and then filed something even in the last part of the track. After her fast lap he crashed, but the signal sent to his opponents was clear: the “Beast” is back.

“I’m happy with the day. A little less because I crashed twice because the front closed. This afternoon I was pushing, but this morning I was a chicken. But I’m happy because we regained the speed we lacked in Jerez. We didn’t understand why it failed, but maybe in the tests we made a small step forward. But by now it was late, the race had been done. Here we went back to my base without making too many changes and it worked because I went fast enough “.

Ducati brought the 2022 fairing to Le Mans for Bastianini as well, but he chose to use the standard one, the 2021, because at Le Mans it seems to adapt better to the layout of the track: “I have the new fairing but not for now. use, “confirmed Aeneas. “For now it seems that 2021 works better on this track. Here I immediately felt comfortable with the one I have. So I don’t think I’ll use it.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If on the flying lap he already showed eloquent times, on the race pace Bastianini said he was happy. This looks pretty good already, but there is one important variable for Sunday. On the decisive day of this weekend it could rain.

“For the race we are in pretty good shape. With the Soft I went well and I think he can do the race. With the average he has a bit of pumping behind and this limits me. At the front it depends on the temperature. For Sunday, on the other hand, it seems that have put in water. It will take more adaptation. But this time I will try to start more aggressive than what I did in Indonesia “.

Fabio Quartararo, during his debriefing, said he would like tougher penalties for those who go too slow on the track with the MotoGP bikes. Bastianini aligned himself with the thinking of the reigning world champion, explaining his point of view.

“I agree with what Quartararo said about the penalties to be tightened for those who go too slowly on the track. With these bikes it is dangerous to ‘graze’. The speeds are very high and fortunately it does not happen often. It happens more in Moto3 with kids. In MotoGP, if one makes a mistake it is less acceptable “.

“Le Mans is one of my favorite tracks and the public is very passionate. I think I also have a lot of fans. Many cheer Quartararo, but I also saw some flags of mine, it’s very nice. It’s nice that people recognize me like that. Surely the 2 victories this year have helped me, it’s very nice “, concluded the Gresini team rider.