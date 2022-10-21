Fourth time in the cumulative standings seemed like the good news of Enea Bastianini and Sepang on Friday. The Gresini Racing driver is among those who mounted a soft tire in the final minutes of the first free practice session and in this way he managed to anticipate the rain, which denied everyone the chance to improve in the afternoon session.

Despite this, the Ducati driver is not very convinced that he made the right choice, because his time attack was not as good as he would have liked: “I didn’t manage to make the most of it, and it’s a bit of a shame. in Q2, so that’s okay, “he cut short.

Indeed, of the two, “Bestia” seems much more worried about the difficulties he encountered in FP2, because in the wet his Desmosedici GP didn’t seem to want to go along with it, so a busy weekend is expected if it continues to rain on Saturday and Sunday as well. .

“I didn’t find myself in the afternoon, I didn’t have any traction. I had a lot of spinning on both straights, so I just couldn’t make the way. Even when braking I had a bit of front lock. In case it gets wet tomorrow, we have to definitely do something big. “

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the other hand, if the sun returns to peep out on the Malaysian track, the race pace seems to be quite interesting, even if the level is not as high as that of the pre-season tests carried out on the same track.

“In terms of pace, I think I can be competitive, even if I had some grip compared to the test, but I see that it’s a matter that is more or less valid for everyone. I’ll have to try to do something different, maybe even changing the lines a bit. however, in the dry it is much better than in the wet. In fact, I would say good “.

With 42 points to recover from Pecco Bagnaia, he has nothing more to lose in the title race, but the 15 delays on Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia make the hopes of a world podium legitimate. Despite this, for Aeneas the time has not yet arrived to start calculating.

“My attitude will be what I’ve always had so far, so I’ll try to get the most out of it. Then I don’t know, we’ll see again on Sunday, evaluating certain situations. My goal, however, is always to attack as much as possible, at least here. Valencia we will see “, he concluded.