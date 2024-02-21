Among the happy notes of the MotoGP collective tests in Qatar we cannot fail to mention Enea Bastianini. The Ducati rider is returning from a season to forget between injuries and a feeling that never blossomed with the Desmosedici GP23, so for him it was important to dive into 2024 and rediscover those sensations that two years ago had allowed him to fight for the title for a long time, closing at …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Bastianini #Great #time #we39re