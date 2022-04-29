The second place after the first two free practice sessions in Jerez de la Frontera suggests that Enea Bastianini is already in place with the bike. Instead the Desmosedici has only half satisfied the Romagna: the Beast she is happy with her performance on the flying lap but believes that many steps must be taken to be able to compete on Sunday at the pace level. In any case, the step compared to PL1 was evident: in the morning he was in fact 12th in 1: 38.866, in the afternoon he improved by over a second and a half, closing two tenths behind Fabio Quartararo.

These are Bastianini’s words after free practice on the Andalusian track: “It didn’t go badly in the time attackbut we weren’t very fast in the pace. I lack grip, I can’t put power on the ground, we must therefore try to work on this. Instead, in the time-attack everything changed, I managed to have a good feeling. Let’s see how it goes tomorrow, the first impression is pretty good. We improved, we did some tests and they all went quite well, let’s say that despite some problems we worked well. I still don’t have the bike completely in hand, however we are not far away. The track is ‘difficult’, with difficult conditions, there are spots where it still came on water, such as curve 2, 8 and 5 at the entrance. For now, however, the goal of being in the top five is achieved“.