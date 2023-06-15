Not even time to catch his breath, as immediately after Mugello the MotoGP moved to the Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix. The Teutonic appointment is the second of a demanding hat-trick that precedes the summer break and will be an effort for all the riders, in particular for Enea Bastianini, who in fact is only in his second full weekend after returning from a scapula injury.

The demanding Tuscan track was an important testing ground for the Ducati rider, who returned to action after two and a half months and was sore on the Monday after the race: “On Monday I didn’t feel very well, I was totally destroyed, but now I feel good and I’m ready again! This track can be a little easier, but I’ll have to see tomorrow. Mugello, with many changes of direction and the heat, was tough. But here it can be better. Now I feel like before the Mugello race, I have no pain and everything is normal. Let’s see tomorrow, maybe this track can help me more. Only Monday I stayed in bed relaxed, but from the next day I started working again doing physiotherapy and training. It’s important for my muscles, because after two and a half months without training, the vibrations and all the situations on the bike were complicated.”

However, the Sachsenring will help the Ducati rider to get back on track, as it isn’t too physically demanding. Due to its left-handed nature, it foresees a right-hander which from a physical point of view can help not tire too much. However, Germany represents a good test bench for Ducati, which hasn’t won here since 2008. Bastianini is mindful of the last two years in which he struggled, but this year with the GP23 it could be different: “I remember that in my first two years in MotoGP I was not so competitive here, but this year is a bit different. The 2023 bike has better turning than the previous one, but the problem with this track is the tire drop, which arrives earlier than at other circuits. Generally I’m fast in the second part of the race, but here it’s strange, because in these two years I’ve completely destroyed the tire, so I have to change my style a bit and look at the other Ducati riders. Zarco and Miller were very fast last year, so I can find something in the data”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Precisely by virtue of the results obtained in past years, one would think that Ducati might not be the biggest favourites. However, the Desmosedici GP23 and Pecco Bagnaia proved to be in great shape on every track and in every condition. While showing overwhelming power, Bastianini believes it won’t be so easy for his teammate to win: “I think there’s no shortage of rivals. I have seen Jorge Martin changed a lot, he is much more consistent. He always manages to close in the top positions, so he can be a rival to him. I think Marco Bezzecchi, apart from Sunday’s Mugello race in which he didn’t do very well, could also be a rival. There are many, the championship is still long, anything can happen. Pecco is clearly the favourite, he is very fast, very consistent in all sessions, so it will be difficult to beat him. But I think they can try.”

For an undisputed leader Bagnaia, the other side of the box is struggling. Having in fact only contested one full weekend (that of Mugello last week), Bastianini was at the center of the drivers’ market. There were also those who questioned his presence in the factory team for 2024, however Beast the problem does not arise: “I live it well, I am very calm. I’m at ease, I know I haven’t yet been able to demonstrate the potential I have with this bike. Sadly, I didn’t succeed, but that’s not something I’m concerned about at the moment. What worries me the most is how to be able to return to 100%, then afterwards I never give too much weight to what one says”.

“Unfortunately at the moment my goal is not to win the title,” reveals Enea. “It took me the longest to assimilate, but now my priority is to get back to 100% to do good races again. Once I know I’m at 100%, I’ll see the bigger picture and try to recover as many points as possible. But at the moment, knowing I can’t push the way I want, I’m having a hard time thinking about a title, with so many points ahead of me”.

The reference to Bagnaia’s record comeback is clear, the Sachsenring had been the lowest moment and from there he started to get back on top. However, the story is different in the case of Bastianini, who is now familiarizing himself with the new team again: “I was very pleased to meet all my team and talk to them again, because we had the opportunity to exchange a few words and understand each other only in the Portimao tests. At Mugello it helped us to find our base and now our work will start again, we will go on our way without too much pressure. Initially, the goal was to win the title, but with this situation we had to downsize, it was complicated, but we are starting our journey again”.