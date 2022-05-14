Winner of the opening round in Qatar and of the Grand Prix of the Americas after a spectacular comeback, Enea Bastianini is still in the top positions of the World Championship, third just 20 points from the leader Fabio Quartararo, despite having a Ducati 2021 entrusted to the management of Gresini Racing.

These spectacular numbers, in its second year in the premier class, prompted Ducati to offer the 24-year-old the complete aerodynamic kit (fairing and wings) of the GP22, the same mounted on the two Desmosedici GPs of the official team (Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller). , those of Pramac Racing (Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco), and that of Luca Marini in the Mooney VR46 box.

Bastianini had the opportunity to try this new aerodynamics in the Jerez tests, which took place less than 15 days ago, after the Spanish Grand Prix, but after having tested it thoroughly, he has decided not to use it for the moment.

By regulation, MotoGP riders can only carry out one homologation per season, in addition to the one with which they start the championship. So if you decide to use it now, you won’t be able to benefit from further improvements over the course of the year.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“For the moment Enea has decided not to mount it and will wait for the next test in Barcelona (6 June) to try it again”, a member of Gresini Racing explained to Motorsport.com.

Aesthetically, the 2022 aerodynamic kit is slightly more streamlined than the 2021 one and, on paper, makes the Ducati more agile. However, “Beast” has refused to approve it for now. “At the moment he is more at ease with last year’s bike”, say Gresini from the garage.

Read also:

However, the Rimini rider knows that Ducati, at any moment (perhaps precisely during the Barcelona test), will offer riders with the Desmosedici GP22 an aerodynamic update, and in Gresini they say that Enea will probably be waiting for that new version of the fairing. in the hope that Ducati will make one more example for him too.