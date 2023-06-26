The Dutch Grand Prix ended in the gravel for Enea Bastianini, who lost control of his Desmosedici GP23 while he was putting in place his comeback on Sunday. Certainly not the ending he expected, but the Ducati rider is projecting himself towards the summer break trying to see the glass half full.

Despite the injury that kept him away from racing for some time, the growth shown in the hat-trick that precedes the stop makes him satisfied. In three weekends he got to know and familiarize himself with this new bike, as well as with the team. “I’m improving a lot, I know better what to do with the bike. I’m happy with the work but not with the result.”

Beast however, he is convinced that he will slowly arrive and be able to fight for the top positions, already occupied by his teammate. In fact, Pecco Bagnaia triumphed in Assen this weekend and Enea sees the results of his neighbor in the box as auspicious: “I know Pecco’s potential, he’s very fast. The result he achieved because he is always on top. But what I can do with this bike is this…and I’m behind at the moment. But I need time, I have to recover from the injury, I was so tired after the race. But overall I’m happy with the situation because probably before this race I would have signed to be so close.”

The result is certainly unsatisfactory for Bastianini, however on the contrary of the work, as admitted by the driver. The Ducati standard-bearer has understood which direction to take in these first races he has competed in, he will only have to resolve the question about the crashes, which are still inexplicable to him: “I’m fine, I did everything the same as the previous lap and I crashed. The grip was a little lower, but my feeling was not bad. Even with the medium rear tire it wasn’t bad, after two laps I had recovered many positions. It was very positive, but at one point I crashed. It would have been tough for me to win today, the goal was to finish in the top 5 and it was realistic, because seeing the pace of the others we were closer than in Sachsenring and Mugello”.

“It doesn’t destabilize, but I’m sorry, because I was having a good race, I came off well. I knew I could pass the riders in front of me, I would have liked to finish it to establish something more with my bike that I’ve been missing for some time. But what I like is having rediscovered the old sensations, the ones I had last year. In other words, being able to make good overtakings, the only thing left for me is to understand why I crash. This is not clear to me,” she explains.

However, Bastianini is convinced that the summer break will help him recover physically but also in terms of confidence, with new goals and, he hopes, a newfound competitiveness: “The approach to the second half of the season will be a little different. Now I tried to improve the bike and my relationship with the whole team, which was new to me. Now we have a better understanding of what we can and must do. But my season will start at Silverstone. Now I have to work a lot in the gym and do a lot of physiotherapy. It’s important to arrive prepared for the second half of the season, it won’t be easy. When I’m at Silverstone, I’ll try to get on the podium: that’s the goal for that track, which is one of my favourites. I will look for it because it will be important for me and for my situation.”

The road has already begun, the work done in these three consecutive weekends has helped in understanding the GP23, now some details remain to be refined: “One of the advantages is that I understood this GP23, I began to understand which direction to take. Obviously my basic setup from last year wasn’t right, so this weekend we had to change it quite a bit, because I could see that something was wrong. I couldn’t lose so much only at certain points. So we made some changes and in the race I was better. Looking at the data, the gap was smaller. I think we have taken the right direction”.