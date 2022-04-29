It was a particular Friday for Enea Bastianini in Jerez de la Frontera. The mood at the end of the day, in fact, does not seem to match the excellent second place she occupies in the combined ranking. On the Andalusian track, in fact, the usual “spark” with his Desmosedici GP21 did not strike and, even if he managed to finish second with the time attack, he seems to be struggling to exploit its potential with the medium tire, which will be the race one. .

The good news is that the sore wrist after last Saturday’s crash in Portimao hasn’t given him too many problems, although there will be work to try to improve his pace for Sunday’s race.

“My sensations are quite good. I had a little pain in my wrist this morning, but this afternoon I took a painkiller and it went much better. For better or worse I always find the same bike under my ass, even if it seems that here we have to to change a little bit compared to other tracks where we felt good right away. But that’s okay, “said Bastianini.

“I’m more serene, I found the feeling quite quickly, so I’m calmer. In Portimao I was a bit more agitated than normal, also because of the conditions a bit like this, and I got nervous”, he added .

The anomaly is that normally the race pace is his strong point, but this time things go better with the time attack, but only because the soft rubber seems to mitigate the defects of his Ducati branded Gresini Racing.

“Today, strangely enough, I was much faster on the tire for some time than on the pace. From this point of view we made some steps forward during the session, so in the second half it went a bit better. The problem is that it’s missing a bit. of grip at the first touch of the gas, but this thing with the soft tire disappears and that’s what helped me improve. “

“The flying lap was not perfect for me, but a good time came anyway. As I said, with the medium tire, on the other hand, I have to work on it, because I feel the drop immediately and I am unable to pick-up the bike. I can’t drive my way. “

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite the excellent pace shown by Pecco Bagnaia’s GP22, Enea does not seem afraid of having reached the crossroads between the performance of the new bike and the one he has. “Pecco here had already been strong even in the tests, so they already had data and references even with the new bike. I don’t know if they have received any updates in this race, but the bikes are really similar.”

Finally, he made a point about his future, explaining that the dualism with Jorge Martin in order to get a place in the official Ducati team does not worry him, also because an important promise would have already arrived from Borgo Panigale, even if there are still some details to fix.

“It doesn’t bother me, more than anything else I don’t think about it and I’m focused on this year’s championship. What is sure is that Ducati has already guaranteed me a complete package for next year, so I’m already calm on that side.” , has explained.

When he was then asked if his stay at Ducati should be taken for granted, he added: “We still have some things to talk about, but I felt good with this bike, so it would be a shame to have to leave, even if obviously there must be the right conditions “.