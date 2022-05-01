Enea Bastianini’s explosive start to the season took him to the top of the world championship, a record he maintained for some time, but the Gresini team rider leaves Jerez as a chaser and with a bad taste in his mouth. The Spanish Grand Prix did not go as he would have liked, after the Portimao race Bastianini was aiming for redemption, however the Andalusian track was anything but a friend of the Romagna.

Started from the 11th spot on the grid, “Bestia” climbed up to the eighth final position, mocking Marco Bezzecchi (author of his best MotoGP race) in the very end. The small comeback, however, does not satisfy the Gresini team rider, who feels very disappointed with the performance of his Ducati and the difficulties encountered throughout this weekend: “In terms of positions, I would have wanted something more, but unfortunately I don’t has there ever been a feeling with the bike. We have collected what we can, playing in defense and looking at the rankings. It may happen that a race does not go as expected, but the championship is still long ”.

There are still several races left and the gap in the standings is relatively short, 20 points separate him from the top: “At the moment I’m still third in the standings, but that doesn’t tell me anything. Pecco had a phenomenal race, but he had already shown his potential yesterday in qualifying. Certainly his Ducati 2022 has taken a step forward but it must also be said that this race was strange for me. I think the championship is still long and we will certainly have other opportunities to be protagonists ”.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the ambitions at Jerez were really different for the Gresini team rider: “I tried to catch up in the race but I was not at ease, the front closed at every corner. At one point I thought I could be satisfied, but then on the last lap I saw Bezzecchi, he was close and I decided to make an extra effort to pass him. In the end I did it, but I can’t say I’m happy with an eighth position, it’s not the result I was aiming for. In Portimao we were unlucky, so it was very important to score points here in Jerez ”.

However, the season has just begun and MotoGP stops in Jerez for the first test session within the championship. On Monday of practice, the Gresini team rider will work to be able to try to get back strong starting at Le Mans: “I’d like to go away from here and understand what went wrong, I felt like I was riding a completely different bike in this one. competition. It went away in front and behind me, swayed when I turned on the gas. I don’t know if I’ll have the chance to try something new too, but maybe something could come, but we’ll only know tomorrow ”.