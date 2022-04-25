The Portimão weekend ends too early for Enea Bastianini who was not exactly lucky in these three Lusitanian days. After a crash yesterday at turn 5, the Italian, who was running with painkillers on his right wrist, was the author of a great exit from the blocks that allowed him to recover immediately a handful of positions. With 16 laps from the end, however, the fall at the height of turn 8, in which the number 23 does not report any physical consequences. The first zero of a season that is absolutely brilliant for now pushes Bastianini away from the top of the general classification, even if by a handful of points.

“We started off on the right foot and were having a good race. Unfortunately I lost three laps behind Espargaró and perhaps, once I passed him and aware that I had lost time, I pushed more than I should and crashed. – he has declared Bastianini – It could have been a great comeback and the potential was there to do very well. The bike responded well in the dry and the important time will be to rest a few days and be ready for Jerez ”.

Competition of constancy for Fabio Di Giannantonio who, unlike his teammate, does not make the most of the start with his Ducati number 49, but with which he then scores a good race pace on a track that has practically never been tried in dry conditions. A technical problem three laps from the end still postpones the first world points (Diggia was 16th less than a second from the points), even if awareness is growing.

“A pity that problem at the end of the race – commented the ‘Diggia’ – The last six / seven laps I had found a good rhythm and I could also have gone to catch Bezzecchi and, who knows, my first world point. I was improving lap by lap and I was understanding the bike more and more. We are still far away but we are working, we will get there ”.