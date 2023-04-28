Continue the Jerez weekend or stop? This is the doubt that Enea Bastianini was unable to resolve after getting back on the saddle of his Ducati on the first day of practice for the Spanish Grand Prix. The injury to his right scapula has healed, but this doesn’t mean that the pain is gone, which is felt a lot on the saddle of the Desmosedici GP.

Fatigue increases after a few laps and even the performances for the moment have not been such as to be able to aspire to the points zone: his Friday, in fact, ended in 20th position, with a delay of more than 1″2 against of the best performance achieved by Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia.

For this reason, with a cool head, “Beast” has hinted that tomorrow morning he will take to the track in the last session of free practice, then he will decide if it is worth trying to at least do the Sprint or if it is better to stop and try to show up in better conditions at Le Mans.

“I’d certainly like to continue, but I also have to be realistic: after 6 or 7 laps I’m really tired, so it’ll be difficult to think I’ll be able to finish the long race. Obviously, I have to understand if it’s worth doing the Sprint too or not, because in any case, only a few take points. In any case, I’ll see in the morning: I’ll take turns and then decide,” Bastianini said.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if he thinks he at least made some progress compared to Monday’s test astride a Panigale V4, he added: “I was hoping for better, but in the end the sensations are similar to those of Monday. However, I think the road is the good one. For Le Mans I’m not saying that I’ll be fit, but I’ll be able and enlisted for the Sunday race as well. Let’s say that my goal is to arrive 100% ready at Mugello”.

Since the problem is with the right shoulder blade, the layout of the Andalusian track is unfortunately not too favourable: “The track doesn’t help me, turning right is very difficult. The only sector I can do a little better is the last one, because there it’s big braking on the right, so that’s where I can push a little more.”

Net of his conditions, the seven-tenths gap from teammate Bagnaia isn’t even an abyss, even if it’s clearly not what Enea aspires to: “I grit my teeth a little more knowing that I had to try to place a time, but I can’t be happy.”