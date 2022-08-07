It seemed like another Sunday in which there would have been bitter chewing, but Enea Bastianini managed to straighten it out, starting the second part of the season with an excellent fourth place at Silverstone. And to think that the race had started uphill, because the Gresini Racing rider touched with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi at the first corner, also losing the left wing on the front fairing of his Ducati.

At the beginning he struggled to take countermeasures but, once he got into the rhythm, he became one of the fastest on the track and started climbing the rankings. The icing on the cake then was the overtaking against Martin gained right on the last lap: in the penultimate challenge before the decision of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer on the companion of Pecco Bagnaia, therefore, he managed to win again.

“A garone came out. Too bad for the touch and for losing the wing, because it made me lose some time. But then I managed to do a good central part of the race and at the end I had a little more. of the others and I managed to finish fourth, “said Bastianini after the race.

As mentioned, it was not an easy race, because it had to adapt to a Desmosedici GP which inevitably found itself unbalanced without the fin, but Enea was very good at putting a patch on it.

“It was difficult to manage the bike in this situation, also because in the first lap I didn’t realize I had lost the wing. I touched with Martin and Bezzecchi and saw something fly away, but I didn’t realize it was the wing. Then I realized that the bike was closing a bit in the left corners, but after two or three laps I was able to adapt and find the feeling. Clearly it was more difficult than having both wings, but not too much. “

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The regret is that probably, without these difficulties at the start, he could also have fought for the podium: “Here I knew I could be competitive from the start, but I was a bit entangled and I had to figure out how to overcome this defect. . Then I also had a bit of a battle with Binder and we got annoyed. Sorry because we close to the podium and I think today we could have been fast from the start. “

While acknowledging that it could have been important in view of the choices that Ducati will have to make between now and the Misano stage, Bastianini does not seem to have given too much weight to the duel he won with Martin. Also because he reiterated that in any case he is calm for his future, because in whatever team he will race, he will have a factory package at his disposal.

“I always like to give 100% on the last lap, so if there is someone in front of me, my nature is to try to overtake him, but I think that’s the case for most of the riders. I saw that it was possible, so I waited for the right moment “.

“It is certainly an extra help to make the decision to those in charge. But, as I have already said, in both cases I am quite calm. If in Austria it will still be like this, there would be no reason to make a ‘ other choice, but Jorge is still a very strong rider and we all know the talent he has. Within Misano they should tell us everything and there will be their final decision. “

In today’s race he proved to be a driver who doesn’t wait too long to try to overtake when he gets behind another opponent and this characteristic certainly helps him in his comebacks: “My strong point is the corner entry, so when I have a rider in front, I know I have an opportunity to overtake him. Then sometimes they manage to cross me, but at the moment this is my quality with this bike. “