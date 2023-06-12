Two top 10 returning after the injury on a track like Mugello: Enea Bastianini’s balance of the weekend can be positive, the Italian Grand Prix was decidedly demanding, but the Ducati rider brought home a ninth place in the Sprint Race repeating the result in the long race, restarting in a soft but decisive way.

The aim of the weekend was to obtain good results, considering a non-maximum physical condition. Therefore, summing up on Sunday afternoon, the Romagnolo can be satisfied. “It went quite well”, says Enea on the Sunday afternoon in Mugello. “Even if she was demanding from a physical point of view. I achieved the same result as in the Sprint but in the long race, so I achieved the goal I set for myself for this weekend”.

In fact, this was Bastianini’s first full weekend run this season, but he hasn’t yet been 100% fit at Mugello: “Everything went according to expectations, in the warm up I tried to save my energy as much as possible, then in the race I always pushed, but I tried to manage to avoid reaching the end of the race without energy, not being at the top yet. At the end of the year, however, I had it and I pushed to overtake Morbidelli and I succeeded”.

The sprint and long race at Mugello were a good testing ground for Bastianini, who finally got to ride the Desmosedici GP23: “Every day is a test for me, I have to learn to work not only with the bike, but also with everything the team. It’s like starting from scratch, even if the bike is competitive because the other Ducati riders are demonstrating it with the results. But I still have to discover this bike well. The weekend was complicated, but it helped me to get back on track and regain my sensations”.

On a demanding track like Mugello, it was certainly not easy to work to try to resist and get the best possible result, given my physical condition: “I don’t have any particular problems when braking, while when changing direction to the left I still don’t feel natural . But Mugello is an extremely physical circuit, especially in the final sector and in the chicane I had difficulty being fast. I haven’t fully regained my natural riding style yet, but now it’s no longer a matter of pain.”

But now there are two more races to complete the hat-trick, Sachsenring and Assen. The Dutch track in particular is very demanding from a physical point of view and this will be demanding for Bastianini: “Physically it will be a disadvantage for my shoulder, but an advantage for regaining full physical shape quickly. However, the Sachsenring with those left-hand corners certainly it will prove to be an advantage in my current conditions, I expect to take another step forward. I will definitely be back in shape after the summer break.”

He also made a step forward to better interpret the new format, decidedly different from what he was used to: “I think that pushing hard from Friday made the weekend much more demanding, you get to Sunday much more tired, but the Sprint it’s very similar to a qualifying, I personally enjoyed this Saturday”.