The wait was perhaps even longer than expected, but Enea Bastianini will finally be able to get back on his Desmosedici GP this weekend in Jerez. The beginning of his adventure as a Ducati factory rider was certainly not what he would have hoped for, given that after just two laps of the Sprint in Portugal he was sent wheels over by Luca Marini and fractured his right shoulder blade in the crash.

An injury that did not require surgery, but a fairly long stop, which also cost him the GPs of Argentina and the Americas, leaving him with zero points in the standings after the first three rounds of a calendar that was reduced just this week to 20 appointments with the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP. The desire to start over is therefore great, even if “Beast” seems very realistic about his chances for this weekend.

“Mentally I feel very good, so I’m happy. Physically I know there will still be some gaps. I know that at least until Le Mans I won’t be 100% yet, maybe not even 95%, so I’ll have to try to grit my teeth, regain confidence with the bike and bring home what you can,” said Enea immediately after the conclusion of the last segment of the press conference.

Today he obtained the “fit” at the circuit’s medical centre, but Friday will be the key day for understanding how the weekend will go: “Based on what I’ll see tomorrow, I’ll understand how to manage myself on Saturday and Sunday. As I said, I’m much more optimistic for Saturday’s race and for the long one on Sunday, which will be very difficult for me. I’ll try to do everything I can. If I could fight for the podium even if I’m like this, I’d be happy. But what will stop me will be the my limit: evil and strength, which I know is not right”.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Before Austin he had already done a test at Misano on a Panigale V4 and that had made him realize that it wasn’t the time to go back to racing yet. An operation that he repeated on Monday, finally finding the sensations that convinced him to try again.

When asked to compare the two tests, he explained: “Identical in terms of pain, but much better in terms of speed, in the sense that I was able to move a few more times, because the scapula is now consolidated.” When I first tried it it wasn’t yet and, for example, when I braked I felt that something was wrong”.

Going into more detail about the pain, he added: “It’s like a knife stuck in the shoulder, but in Misano I rode without using painkillers, so here I imagine it will be something different.”

Compared to the others, he will also have the disadvantage of still being at zero or almost with the new format with Sprint: “Maybe it’s a small limitation, but it’s the thing that worries me a little less right now. Obviously staying at home I I’ve missed some kilometers and some races, so it’s obvious I’ll be a little behind the others even when I’m fine, but I’m not worried about when I’ll recover.”

During his absence he has already accumulated a delay of more than 60 points on the current leader Marco Bezzecchi. His world championship dream could already be almost compromised, even if there are still many points up for grabs with the doubling of the races: “I don’t know, I hope not, but it’s obvious that it also depends on my rivals”.