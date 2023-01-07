The MotoGP will live in this 2023 the greatest revolution to the competition format of its history. In fact, the top management of Dorna have decided to introduce the Sprint Race. However, the short two-wheeled races will have a decisive peculiarity: they will not be held only on a few selected weekends during the season, but will take place – Sunday after Sunday – in all the rounds of the championship. With 21 GPs scheduled, therefore, the actual races will be 42. An extreme tour de force that will test the mental and physical qualities of all the riders on the grid.

“The mental work will be essential to handle everything correctly – has explained Aeneas Bastianininew rider of the official Ducati team, to the microphones of Gazzetta dello Sport – the change of format will be challenging. I’ll have to improve the first phase of the race, but I’m not worried. It is a purely mental discourse, I will work on myself”. Many of the riders have criticized this new format, defined without any prior consultation with those who compete on the track every weekend. Continuing his analysis of him, Bastianini explained that he did not, however, need a psychologist to strengthen his mind: “I try to fortify myself with everyday life – he concluded – I know myself pretty well by now“.