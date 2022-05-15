An Italian derby like not seen for years, with overtaking and counter-overtaking and with the scent of the high ranking as a side dish. The challenge between Enea Bastianini And Pecco Bagnaia it gave spectacle and emotions, but above all it left the two main talents of contemporary Italian motorcycling in two opposite states of mind. Joy and even greater awareness of one’s own means for the ‘Beast’, at the third success in seven GPs this year; bitterness and disappointment for Bagnaia, who gave in under the pressure of his compatriot and – probably – future teammate. In fact, the # 63 first went long and then crashed in the stretch between curves 13 and 14, opening the door to Bastianini’s victory in the carriage.

After the race, interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGPBastianini not only expressed all his joy for the success achieved, but he also admitted to having tried to mislead the rival. “I am too happy. The weekend was complicated. I knew I was fast, but the three crashes and the stopped bike compromised everything – the Gresini team driver explained sincerely – but today I tried to stay calm. I saw that my pace was good, I just had to wait for the right moment to try. When I passed Jack I saw that Pecco too was starting to be hanged. I tried to mislead him. Then later he fell. I thought he had wasted a lot of time with that mistake, but I thought I still had it behind “.

“The victory was incredible and I would say very unexpected – continued Bastianini – this victory means a lot. Prove that when we are good we are fast. But when we are not in place we struggle too much. What limits us sometimes is finding solutions as soon as possible. But it will be something that I will work on slowly. Having already won three races makes me very satisfied. I wanted to race with the bike I crashed with, because I knew it was the bike I was best with. I’m glad I made this choice. What limited us during the weekend was the soft tire at the front. That made me fall. Every time I edited the media I saw that I was fine. This bodes well, let’s begin to understand what it does for me“.