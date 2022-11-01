Valencia, final act: it will be an important appointment for many, but above all for the Gresini team, which will try to end its first season in MotoGP after the official return with a great result. Enea Bastianini is currently fourth in the general classification, he is now out of the fight for the title, but the goal of the weekend is to aim for the top 3 in the world championship.

The rider from Romagna, who started his second season in the premier class with a win, will aim for the top step of the podium after coming close to success at Sepang two weeks ago. The option is realistic and the desire to do well is great to conclude his stage with Fausto’s team before wearing the official colors. Bastianini comes to Valencia as Best Independent Rider and one point more than Aleix Espargaro will be enough for him to secure the third position in the overall at the end of the year.

Bestia’s best result in Valencia is a fourth place in 2016 in Moto3 and in the premier class he took eighth position in last year’s race. This weekend he will try to improve the results of previous years: “It will be my last race with the Gresini team and I will try to honor this appointment as best I can. It will certainly be a complicated race with many competitive drivers. We have come from a good period and we know our potential, so we will try to do well and take third place in the world championship ”.

It will also be an important weekend for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will conclude his first season since rookie. The Roman has fond memories of Ricardo Tormo, where he took the podium in Moto2 last year before moving on to the premier class. This has been a year of ups and downs for the Gresini team rider, who will try to finish his debut year in the top class in the best possible way: “We are closing a difficult season, but nothing is given up. We will try to have a good weekend and then dive into the tests with the new bike. We are already in 2023 even if we want to find the points on a track where I have always done well and that I like ”.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images