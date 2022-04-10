It was a Sunday of indigestion for the Italian fans. After the victory of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in Melbourne and those of Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati in Superbike at Motorland Aragon, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has also signed up to the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas.

To be picky, we can’t really talk about Rosso domination, given that Enea Bastianini’s Desmosedici GP is blue, but the rider from Romagna has signed a really heavy success, because his second season is also the first for Ducati on the track. of Austin, but also because it allowed him to return to command the world championship standings.

For a good part of the race it was Jack Miller who dictated the pace, after starting very well from pole position, but Enea had shown throughout the weekend that he had an enviable pace, with which he managed to make the difference especially in the second part of the race. race.

After being fourth in the early stages, he freed himself first of Pecco Bagnaia and then of Jorge Martin, quickly covering the small gap that “Jackass” had managed to build at the top. After all, from the wall, his technical chief Alberto Giribuola had said that the strategy was to attack with 7 laps to go. Not surprisingly, the overtaking came at the braking point of turn 12 when 5 were missing from the checkered flag.

At that point it was all too evident that “Bestia” had more, so he was able to manage the last few rounds until he celebrated the encore of Qatar. An encore that now also creates some perplexity in Ducati, given that the two seasonal victories both came with the Gresini Racing GP21, which for now seems to have more than the GP22s.

Behind him, on the other hand, Miller could not resist the beautiful comeback of Alex Rins, who found the passage to put him right at the penultimate corner, giving Suzuki his 500th podium and confirming his great feeling with the Texan track, on which up to to date he was the only one to have won besides Marc Marquez.

An important result for the Spaniard, who is now second in the World Cup, five points behind Bastianini. But a result for which he has reserved a special dedication to the Ukrainian people, who are suffering from the war. The dedications did not end there, however, because even Miller passed a flag to remember Nicky Hayden after hitting his first podium of the season at the end of a more than positive weekend.

At the foot of the podium we find Joan Mir’s other Suzuki, who for most of the race reassembled arm in arm with his box mate, but then failed to be incisive in the same way. A speech that can also apply to Pecco Bagnaia if a comparison is made with the other Ducatis: this time the vice-world champion always raced in the top positions, but never had the right bite to attack the podium, finishing fifth in the end.

Even though he only finished sixth, Marc Marquez once again gave Austin magic. At the start, his Honda practically died, causing him to fall to the last place at the first corner. The Honda rider, however, did not disjoin and pulled off a crazy comeback, climbing up to sixth place, albeit with some thrills like when he slipped between Brad Binder and Maverick Vinales going along at turn 1.

In the final he also gave us a mouth-watering duel with the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, who despite being defeated in the duel made a race to underline. It is true that we are only talking about a seventh place, but he fought with the knife between his teeth with the Ducatis even if they stripped him on the straight and above all he trimmed over 22 “to the second of the Yamahas, making a monstrous difference.

After having been in the leading group at the beginning, the two Ducati Pramac riders dropped with the passing of the laps, with Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco having to settle for eighth and ninth place. In particular, the Spaniard literally collapsed, after being in the podium area for about half the race.

Aprilia with Maverick Vinales completes the top 10. The Noale manufacturer was unable to repeat the great test of Termas de Rio Hondo, but with 11th place Aleix Espargaro remained in third place in the world championship standings, 11 points behind Bastianini. Only 12th then the first of the KTMs, which once again is that of Brad Binder.

Andrea Dovizioso also takes a small point home, but he cannot be too satisfied with the 15th place of his Yamaha RNF. Immediately out of the points area, Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini, while Fabio Di Giannantonio finished 21st. Marco Bezzecchi instead retired in the early stages.