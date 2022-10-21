The deluge in Sepang afternoon, a great classic of the Malaysian stage, gives Team Gresini MotoGP a provisional double Q2 thanks to the times set by Enea Bastianini And Fabio Di Giannantonio in the morning. The number 23 and the number 49 close their Friday respectively with the 4th and 8th absolute times and if the rain were to be the protagonist also in the fp3, access to the fight for the pole position of the penultimate round of the season would automatically open up. Despite the insignificant times in the afternoon, the team’s work on both sides of the garage was important in view of a possible race in the wet.

Enea Bastianini: “I am satisfied with this morning: in the dry we did well even if the sensations were not the same as in the tests. In the rain there is certainly a lot of work to do because I didn’t feel comfortable on the bike at all, but even in dry conditions there is something to fix. We are in Q2 for now, we made a good move with the soft tire. Now we hope for a dry fp3 to continue working“.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Happy Friday, we started well, but in general we always start quite well. Today we hit the top 10 and Q2, and it’s certainly important. However, it will be equally important to continue on this path and improve at least as much as the others. Our potential is high and we hope to be able to demonstrate it in the next two days“.