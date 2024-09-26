Enea Bastianini arrives in Indonesia with the goal of continuing to hit podiums and fight for victory after the success achieved, not without some controversy, in Misano with an overtaking in the final laps on the current world championship leader Jorge Martin. An aggressive and decisive maneuver, however declared regular by the race direction, despite having divided the paddock with profoundly different opinions even on the part of the riders themselves.

An episode that has already been discussed in great detail, but which returned to the centre of attention in the press conference of the Indonesian Grand Prix, when the protagonists were asked to give their point of view on the episode once again.

Bastianini cut it short, stressing that he agreed with the decision taken by the stewards at the end of the race, also because it is an episode that he wants to leave behind, with the aim of shifting all his concentration only to this weekend.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m not surprised, because I tried to take the outside trajectory to avoid the accident: if there had not been contact, I would have stayed on the line, so I agree with the decision that was made, that the overtaking was correct,” the Italian said in the press conference in Mandalika.

Even though it has a different soul compared to the European tracks, Mandalika is one of his favorite tracks in the world championship, where he returned last year with a double top ten after missing the Grands Prix of Misano, India and Japan due to one of the two injuries that kept him at home for a long time in 2023. In recent years, also due to its proximity to the sea, the asphalt has often proven to be very treacherous and slippery, especially in the first days of action on the track: it will therefore be essential to understand how the track will evolve and adapt accordingly to get the best out of the bike.

“The track here in Indonesia is one of my favorites, it’s beautiful for me. It was also the race where I came back last year after the injury and I’m confident that I can be fast on this track too. It’s a bit different compared to the European tracks and also the asphalt, at least on Friday, will be dirty and then improve during the weekend. We will have to keep the situation under control at all times, maintaining the confidence that we can progress”

Although he is still far away in the world standings, given the 59 points gap from Jorge Martin, the Italian Ducati rider has not yet completely extinguished his dreams of the championship, but he is aware that six attacking Grand Prix will be needed to reopen the games. Bastianini also retraced his path in this championship, with a first part of the season in which he had to adapt to the new bike, also given the time lost in 2023 due to numerous injuries.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I have to attack, I have to try to win a lot of races if I want to fight for the championship. In the first part of the year I tried to be consistent and bring home as many points as possible, but without taking too many risks, because for me it was important to find a good feeling with the team and also with the new bike. After that I changed my program a bit during the season, now it’s time to push because I have a lot of points to recover and it won’t be easy,” added the Italian.

While attention is focused on the present, an eye is also on the future, because on Thursday the calendar for the 2025 MotoGP season was officially announced, which will see 22 Grand Prix, an extremely high number if you consider that there will also be just as many sprints. A significant physical effort for the riders that has led many to say that a total of 22 events is far too excessive.

“22 races is a lot for me. 20 or 21 could be a correct number, but it is how it is. Also, in the first part of the season we have four very difficult races: yes, there are some weeks of break, but there are races in different places, like Argentina, Qatar, Thailand. But this is the calendar and we should try to approach it as best we can,” added Bastianini.

In fact, we must consider that there will also be events in which, like at this moment, the riders will have to adapt to different time zones. After racing in Misano last week, now we have to be ready and alert for Mandalika but, according to Bastianini, it is not so easy to adapt quickly to jet lag: “It is not at all easy to be 100% everywhere and sometimes you feel the effect of jet lag more, but it is the same for everyone. After Japan I will return home and then we will have to do another very long face: I think I will be tired, but it will not be a problem”.