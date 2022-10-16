A little bit of all colors happened to him this weekend, but in the end Enea Bastianini managed to put a good patch, leaving Phillip Island with a good fifth place in comeback, which however cannot bring with him some regrets.

Yesterday his qualifying was conditioned by the misdeeds of Miguel Oliveira, who proceeded slowly on the trajectory after having generated a yellow flag, thus preventing him from improving and qualifying for Q2, and relegating him to 15th place on the grid. As if that weren’t enough, in the early stages of the race the airbag of his suit was put on to complicate his life, opening after a crash.

At that point, the Gresini Racing rider found himself 17th and his race seemed compromised. Once again, however, he did not really want to know about pulling the oars in the boat and he pulled out a powerful comeback up to fifth place, with the podium right there in a whisker.

“I’m very happy, but I also say a pity, because in the end, as I imagined, the position on the grid counted. Unfortunately I also crashed on the second lap and my airbag exploded, so I did a lap and a half with the ‘airbag inflated and I lost many positions “, said Bastianini.

“Then I picked up my pace and started to move up. I saw that I still had some and that we were strong when I had a clear track. We had a good race, a fifth place that we certainly didn’t expect, given where we were starting. also a bit of regret, because the podium was really close, but I couldn’t think of passing everyone in the last two laps “, he added.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In his comeback, he made a lot of decisive overtaking. “Maybe even more than 10, because I finished 17th. Anyway, yes, I did some good overtaking, because we had a good pace and the bike was fine. It would have been perfect if I had started a little further.”

One of the keys to his comeback, as always, was his skill when it comes to managing tire wear. “The management was difficult, but I think I made the right choice with the hard on the front, which was very consistent. The hard on the rear also went well, because my times remained constant throughout the race, so I didn’t there was too much drop “.

Now it’s time to turn the page and start thinking about Malaysia, where we will race in 7 days. “The important thing is to look ahead, for me it is a great result to have been strong here at Phillip Island. For me it was a new track with MotoGP and even in the past I had not achieved great results, so I definitely leave with a smile. “.

The math still leaves him some little hope in the title race, even if 42 points to recover from Pecco Bagnaia seem an almost insurmountable obstacle since there are only 50 up for grabs. “My chances are very small, but we’ll see. I can only continue like this, always giving 100% and trying to be fast on Sunday. This is my only chance, but we’ll try.”

On the other hand, the possibility of grabbing a place on the podium of the World Championship seems more concrete, because Aleix Espargaro precedes him by 15 points in third position and also the advantage of Fabio Quartararo has been reduced to 28 points. “We are getting closer and closer, so it is a good situation. Now we are going to Malaysia, we have to try to stay focused and avoid starting back as it happened here.”