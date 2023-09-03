MotoGP Barcelona, ​​Bagnaia hit in the right leg

The Catalunya Grand Prix starts as badly as possible for Ducati. In fact, Enea Bastianini went wide, causing a dangerous carom in turn 1 and also sending Bezzecchi, Zarco, Alex Marquez and Di Giannantonio into the gravel. Above all, after a highside in turn 2, “Pecco” Bagnaia he was hit in the right leg by Binder’s KTM. The race was red-flagged for about 20 minutes.

The world champion was rescued immediately on the spot and was always conscious. There are fears for the conditions of the leg affected by the accident, also because next week the MotoGP is busy at Misano, both for the race weekend and for the official tests on Monday 11 September.

Bagnaia was first taken by ambulance to the medical center to the thunderous applause of the public, before being transported to the General Hospital of Catalunya. Considering the dynamics of the accident, it can be said that Bagnaia (in the bad luck) also went well, considering how he was on the ground, in the middle of the track and perfectly on the trajectory. The world champion was joined by his family, starting with his girlfriend Domizia Castagnini, reassured by Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi.

In the next few hours we will know more about the conditions of Bagnaia’s right leg. Tardozzi has just told Sky Sport MotoGP that the conditions of the Piedmontese are less serious than expected. What is certain is that the Ducati rider, with this zero, risks being considerably approached by both Jorge Martin and Bezzecchi (who left again after the red flag): the two are at -66 and -75. If “Pecco” doesn’t make it to Misano, the two could shorten further and even get back in the running for the title.