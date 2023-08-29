MotoGP, Marquez seeks solace in Barcelona

MotoGP begins its final sprint. With this weekend’s Catalunya Grand Prix, the two-wheel season gets into full swing with ten rounds in 13 weeks: if the races for the Ducati riders will be decisive for assigning the title, for Marc Marquez it will be a continuous test in view of 2024. The eight-time world champion has changed his approach astride his Honda for some time now, taking zero risks and working towards future developments of the RC213V, but it is clear that he would like to see improvements immediately, also because we play at home, at Montmeló (it is born two hours from the circuit).

Marquez, who has “only” won twice here, will work with the team and the HRC engineers calmly, following the small-steps approach already seen in Austria two weeks ago to make the progress that led him to finish first once a Sunday grand prix in 2023. Not much stuff, of course, but that’s what the convent currently goes through.

Marquez’s words

“The weekend in Barcelona is always special because I see all the grandstands full of people and, being my home race, I like to see all the fans there. In any case, the aim is to offer a great show to all present and to make them experience a fun and memorable weekend. For our part, there is work to be done and we need to maintain the calm approach we’ve had over the last few weekends. In Austria we saw that this way of working allowed us to get through the weekend and collect good data for the project. Let’s start again and begin a busy end of the year“, these are the words of Cabroncito to the Honda channels.

Mira’s words

“I am looking forward to the weekend in Montmeló, my home GP. Of course I want to get a good result in front of the fans, but we have to keep working“, added teammate Joan Mir, who hasn’t even scored in Portimão. “In Austria we had an overall good weekend which unfortunately ended in a less than optimal way. I am confident that we can have another weekend where we will fight to be the top Honda“.