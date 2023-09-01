The Aprilias got off to a very strong start on the weekend of the MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix. Aleix Espargaro, who was born and raised in Granollers, a few kilometers from the Barcelona racetrack, set the pace in the first free practice session, ahead of his teammate Maverick Vinales.

The Catalan was the only one capable of breaking the 1’40” barrier, setting a time of 1’39″809, however mounting a soft tire on the rear, with which he outdistanced the twin RS-GP by 264 thousandths . So for Aleix there seems to be a good opportunity to redeem last year’s sensational mistake, when he threw away a second place by celebrating one lap before the checkered flag.

In third position is the first of the Ducatis, which is that of Jorge Martin, which however is almost half a second behind. Among other things, for once the Borgo Panigale bikes do not dominate clearly, because only three Desmosedici GPs have slipped into the top 10: in fifth position is that of world leader Pecco Bagnaia, who pay a second. In the tenth instead we find Johann Zarco.

Going back down the standings, Brad Binder picked up more or less where he left off at the Red Bull Ring, as he placed his KTM in fourth position, just a few thousandths ahead of Bagnaia. The surprise of the morning, however, is the other local idol Pol Espargaro, good at placing his GasGas Tech3 RC16 in sixth position.

Aprilia’s good momentum on this track is also demonstrated by the seventh time of Miguel Oliveira with the RNF Racing RS-GP. The Portuguese precedes the two Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli, author of a long lane in the gravel at turn 4, and Fabio Quartararo, who therefore seem to have started the weekend discreetly. Among other things, the Frenchman also debuted a new long exhaust with a double tailpipe.

Immediately outside the top 10 is the other KTM of Jack Miller, followed by the two Ducatis of Alex Marquez and an Enea Bastianini still looking for the right feeling with the GP23. For the moment, the two riders of the Mooney VR46 are in quite difficulty, with Marco Bezzecchi who finds himself 16th at 1″4 and Luca Marini who is instead 18th. The rider from Rimini also had to deal with a slight contact with Iker Lecuona at turn 10 in the early stages of the session, in which his Ducati doesn’t seem to have suffered any consequences anyway.

The Hondas, on the other hand, do not seem to want to come out of the abyss: the best of the RC213Vs is that of Joan Mir, who however did not go beyond the 17th time at 1″5. The other three close the standings, with Marc Marquez occupying even the 21st position at 1″6, as well as being the protagonist of the only crash of the session, which occurred due to a front closure at turn 5.