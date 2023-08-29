MotoGP Barcelona, ​​Bezzecchi is looking for continuity

After two consecutive crashes in the Silverstone Grand Prix and in the Red Bull Ring Sprint, Marco Bezzecchi he restarted from third place in the Austrian Grand Prix to find the lost continuity. This is precisely the piece that the Romagna rider is missing to be able to compete at the highest levels: always being there at the top, avoiding crashes that have devastating effects on the standings and morale.

At Montmeló the #72 has never won, and last year he was the protagonist of a crash. It’s definitely not his favorite track in terms of results, but al Bez people like the track and could represent an important turning point, provided that “Pecco” Bagnaia loses a few hits. These are his words in view of the weekend.

Bezzecchi’s words

“The Barcelona track is very fast and beautiful. The last sector, with the fast bends, is really demanding but gives satisfaction to the guide. I didn’t do particularly well here last year, but we come from a positive weekend overall and I’m sure we’ll be able to find the right balance in Friday’s free practice, also considering the high temperatures that await us. The goal is to stay in the slipstream of the quickest and arrive at Sunday’s race with a consistent pace”, commented Bezzecchi, who could reveal his future in Catalonia. The rider has already decided between Mooney and Pramac for 2024, he just has to make his choice official.

Marine’s words

“Barcelona is a track that I really like and where have I managed to be competitive in the past“Marini added. “The last sector, in particular, is very fast and is well suited to our bike, at least on paper. We arrive here after a very solid race in Austria: we continue to work on those details to fix, with an eye on the temperatures and try to take one last step forward to be able to hit the positions that count in the race”.