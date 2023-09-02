MotoGP Barcelona, ​​Bezzecchi in Q2

Marco Bezzecchi opens the weekend of the Barcelona GP hitting direct access to Q2 with the seventh position overall in the afternoon session. Freshly renewed with the Mooney VR46 team for the 2024 season, the rider from Romagna struggled with the poor grip of the Catalan track in the morning free practice, to then level up and take a good step forward in the afternoon practice. The Bez stop the clock a 1:39,550best lap time which leaves him in the wake of the Top-5 group.

Luca is excluded for just over a tenth Marines. The #10 finished the Practice in 15th place because he had to give up his attempt due to a bike problem. He will have to sweat the fight for pole through Q1.

Bezzecchi’s words

“All in all I’m happy with this first day on the track in Barcelonaespecially the pace. Yesterday morning I used the session to work on my pace, again with used tyres. In the afternoon however, we focused more on accessing Q2. The Aprilias are really very competitive, while we suffer from the lack of rear grip and traction. In general, the sensations on the long run are good, while on the time attack we have to work. We continue to work to achieve a good result in qualifying and then in the Sprint“.

Marine’s words

“A shame about the afternoon session: I had to give up on my last attempt because I had a problem with the bike. I’m sorry, in the last run I was very fast and could get close to the top 10. We are perhaps 2/3 tenths short on the pace, even compared to ‘Pecco’ and Johann who were very fast with the medium on the rear. In view of the race we still have to work, tire choice and management will be crucial. Compared to the other tracks, we have to be careful not to stress either the rear or the front. We have to take care of every aspect of driving. It won’t be easy to get through to Q2, we’ll try, the rivals are very fierce and with the Aprilias it won’t be taken for granted“.