MotoGP is increasingly looking towards electric, also to safeguard safety within its championship. In fact, the championship banned the petrol scooters with which the riders could move around the paddock. The measure will apply to all European races.

The first to report the news was my colleague Simon Patterson, always informed on events related to the two-wheel world championship.

MotoGP have officially banned internal combustion paddock scooters for all European races. Electric only, for the time being, with the longer-term intention of making paddocks completely scooter-free. — Simon Patterson (@denkmit) January 22, 2024

“MotoGP has officially banned internal combustion scooters in the paddock for all European races. Only electric is allowed, for the moment, with the long-term intention of definitively freeing the paddocks from scooters“, this is the colleague's tweet.