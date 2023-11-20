MotoGP, Bagnaia world champion 2023 if… Pecco vs Martin, Sprint Race Valencia: world combinations

After the Qatar GP, Pecco Bagnaia (second behind a Fabio Digiannantonio fantastic) has a 21 point lead on Jorge Martin (tenth after an ordeal race): only one to go Sprint Race it’s a GP at the end of the season (37 points, 12+25): next weekend at Valencia (25 and 26 November) the World Cup is awarded MotoGP 2023.

Pecco theoretically can win his second title on Saturday, if he gained 4 points on the Spaniard (six combinations would award the title): in fact, in the event of a tied finish it would be a world championship triumph for Pecco who has won the most races this season. But the Spanish rider on his Ducati Pramac is racing at home, on a track that he loves and will try to reopen the World Championship by making life difficult for Bagnaia.

BAGNAIA 2023 MOTOGP WORLD CHAMPION IN THE VALENCIA SPRINT SE…

– Bagnaia wins the Valencia Sprint and Martin finishes 3rd

– Bagnaia finishes 2nd and Martin finishes 5th

– Bagnaia finishes 3rd and Martin finishes 7th

– Bagnaia finishes 4th and Martin finishes 8th

– Bagnaia finishes 5th and Martin finishes 9th

– Bagnaia finishes 6th and Martin finishes with zero points

In other cases, however, the MotoGP title would be awarded on Sunday and here many other combinations would open up, but in this case it is too early to make calculations.

Pecco Bagnaia with the winner Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini (third)

all-Italian podium in the Qatar GP (photo Lapresse)



