Pecco Bagnaia is facing an exciting end to the season. The Italian rider is looking for his second MotoGP World Championship, after the one he won in 2022, even if the trend seems to have reversed drastically from one season to the next. While last year he was the chaser, today he is the chased.

If in 2022 he managed to eliminate the 91 points with which Fabio Quartararo preceded him in the general drivers’ classification, in 2023 Jorge Martin will keep him in check, after having reduced the gap from the 66 points he had after the Barcelona Sprint to the 3 with which he finished the last Japanese Grand Prix.

With six Grands Prix remaining and with a championship still to be decided, Bagnaia doesn’t want to get nervous. The Turin driver analyzed his form and the various aspects of his career in an interview given to Izaskun Ruiz, in the program “La Caja de DAZN”. Pecco opened up and, among other things, thanked Ducati for allowing him to have the philosophy he wants on the bike, which allows him to take risks and “have fun”.

“I’m lucky to be in a team that allows me to have fun in everything,” began Bagnaia. “When I get on the track I know that I can be free to push. At this moment riding the bike is the easiest thing, because I can really have fun. If you start managing things, you don’t have fun. At Valencia 2022 (when he was fighting for his first title) I didn’t enjoy it at all, everything was difficult and nothing went right. But at the moment I’m in a situation where I want to win races. When I’m second, I’m not happy and I want to continue like this. I will be happy to be second even if I could have won, something will have changed.”

In this regard, the #1 underlined what he learned from the accidents at the beginning of the year, when it seemed that he was about to make the same mistakes of the past: “I wanted my accidents in Austin and Argentina to serve as a lesson for me to learn from things negative. We have improved a lot.”

Bagnaia also underlined that winning with the Ducati is not as easy as some might imagine: “I know that when I go to the track, many times in the last races, the weekend hasn’t gone the way I wanted. From the Sachsenring, more or less, Friday is always been difficult. But I know that my team listens to me very well when I tell them things, they know exactly what to do and in the end we are always fighting. It’s not easy. With the Ducati you know that you can always be in the top 10, because it’s a bike that allows different styles, but from this to winning is another thing.”

Pecco also admitted that, from a character point of view, it is not easy to deal with him: “I’m not an easy person, I see it with the people here and also outside the track. My first response is usually ‘no ‘. But then I think about it, I try to understand and I listen.”

Furthermore, as a student of Valentino Rossi, Bagnaia could not avoid evaluating what is said about him as successor to the nine-time world champion: “I got into MotoGP, I met and was friends with my idol, winning the World Championship after him. I think it’s not fair (to compare him to Rossi), what the riders have achieved in history must be theirs, and not others’. They did the same with Marquez and Valentino’s replacement, but it wasn’t fair. Everyone is different , I notice that I am different from Valentino. I am calmer than him and I want it to be that way”, he concluded.