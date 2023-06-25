Pecco Bagnaia was prophetic yesterday. After finishing the Assen Sprint in second place, behind Marco Bezzecchi, the Ducati rider said he was convinced that the longer race and the use of the harder rear tire could have tipped the scales in his favor .

A prediction that the world champion nailed perfectly, because today he prevailed in the Dutch Grand Prix, thus conquering his fourth victory of the season and the 15th of his career in the premier class, which allows him to match Andrea Dovizioso as third most successful Italian ever.

If between the two races at Sachsenring and yesterday’s he almost always found himself chasing, this time it was he who took on the role of the hare. Only at the beginning did he allow Brad Binder to lead the race for a couple of laps, taking advantage of the excellent start from the KTM and also the choice of the soft tire at the rear.

Once he took the lead, however, the Piedmontese never let go until the checkered flag. Indeed, in the central part of the race he managed to build a small margin, also taking advantage of the fact that behind him the South African had to start defending himself against the return of Marco Bezzecchi, who this time was not lightning fast at the start from pole position and first corner he also touched with his teammate Luca Marini.

During the 17th lap, the rider of the Mooney VR46 managed to find the gap to move into second position, but at that point his gap with Pecco was just over a second. It certainly cannot be said that Bezzecchi didn’t try, because on a couple of occasions he even managed to be faster, but Bagnaia managed well and in the end he took home a well-deserved success.

After being overtaken by Bezzecchi, Binder instead suffered a slight drop, perhaps due to the choice of his tire and was joined by both Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin. And once again for the Austrian manufacturer’s standard-bearer the cold shower arrived after the checkered flag, just like yesterday in the Sprint: after crossing the finish line third, he was set back one position for exceeding the track limits. Among other things always at turn 8, in the same point of the short race.

The podium was therefore inherited by Espargaro, the first in the 2023 season for the rider from Granollers, who was truly heroic, because during the first lap he damaged a wing of his Aprilia in a contact with Marini, but this did not prevented from being one of the fastest on the track.

Just as Martin was among the quickest, but he paid dearly for his tenth position on the grid. The Prima Pramac Racing from Madrid got close to the podium in the final, but by then it was too late and his fifth place allows Bagnaia to go on vacation with a 35-point lead, but also Bezzecchi to get back to just one length behind him.

The first five made a big difference, because then there’s a 10-second gap to find Alex Marquez’s Ducati in sixth position, even if the Gresini Racing standard-bearer also had to take a long lap penalty for going over the runway limits.

Only seventh was Luca Marini, who failed to confirm the excellent performance shown in qualifying in the race (he started from the front row), but Franco Morbidelli, ninth, and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, 11th, are also in the points. Instead, Fabio Di Giannantonio missed the opportunity to place the second consecutive top 10, who crashed when he was occupying ninth place with the Gresini Racing Ducati. Just as Enea Bastianini crashed in the early stages after recovering to eighth from 17th on the grid.

Unfortunately, Fabio Quartararo was also among those who crashed, so he was unable to follow up on the fine podium in yesterday’s Sprint. The Frenchman crashed on the third lap, also overwhelming his compatriot Johann Zarco. Among other things, the Yamaha rider also ended up in the medical center for tests. Then also the races of Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller finished in the gravel, also out almost immediately.

On the other hand, that of Marc Marquez hasn’t even started, as he has worsened the condition of his rib fracture at the Sachsenring in these two days and has therefore been stopped. The best of the Hondas, therefore, was that of Takaaki Nakagami, eighth at the finish line despite a long lap penalty for track limits.