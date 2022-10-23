Rome – Francesco Bagnaia triumphs in the Malaysian Grand Prix, but he is still not mathematically world champion by virtue of a great third place conquered by Fabio Quartararo. Second comes Enea Bastianini for an all-Italian one-two on the Ducati. Everything will then be decided in Valencia on 6 November in the last race of the season, with the Turinese arriving 23 points ahead of Yamaha’s Frenchman. Super start of Bagnaia and Quartararo, who respectively from the ninth and twelfth squares move in an instant to second and fifth position.

On the other hand, Aleix Espargaro remains in the middle of the group, much more in difficulty than his rivals and immediately cut off from the possibility of victory. Everything goes smoothly until the seventh lap, when the first twist arrives: Martin lies down while he was the leader of the race and leaves first place in the hands of Pecco Bagnaia, followed by Bastianini and Quartararo, who with the third position would keep the hopes of the title open in view of the last race. Behind the Frenchman, however, comes an unleashed Bezzecchi, needle of the scales of an incredible season finale. Meanwhile Bastianini overtakes Bagnaia and takes the lead, only to lose the first position with seven laps to go. In the remaining laps little else happens, Bezzecchi is unable to take Quartararo and allows him to postpone the speech to the last appointment.