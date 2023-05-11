After the return to victory in Jerez, Pecco Bagnaia could have the opportunity to try to exorcise one of last season’s low points. At Le Mans, in fact, he had crashed when he was in second position and was chasing the other Desmosedici GP of Enea Bastianini.

Among other things, in the last three years a Ducati has always climbed to the top step of the podium at the French GP (Danilo Petrucci in 2020, Jack Miller in 2021 and “Beast” in 2022), but the name of the world champion in charge is still missing in the roll of honor. So this could be the right opportunity for the World Championship leader, who arrived at the historic 24 Hours circuit (even if MotoGP runs on short circuits) with a 22-point margin over Marco Bezzecchi. However, there is also another factor that can always play a fundamental role in these parts, the weather.

“We should see the conditions, because it seems they might not be constant. It could rain, but today, for example, the forecasts were wrong: they were talking about rain and instead not a drop has fallen. There are always difficult conditions here, it’s always difficult to understand them , so we’ll have to see. For me, the potential of our bike is very high, so we can certainly fight for the top positions, but we’ll have to be cautious and calm, avoiding making mistakes like I did last year,” said Bagnaia. in the press conference that opened the transalpine weekend.

The KTMs were the great revelation of the last race in Jerez, both getting on the podium in both the Sprint and the long race. For Pecco, the surprise was precisely finding the RC16s ahead of Sunday, which is why he expects to find them competitive in France too.

“Ever since I saw them in Portimao, with Miller who was ahead in the Sprint, and then also in Argentina, with Binder who won the Sprint, I expected to see them competitive on Saturday, also because they both started from the first two rows. But I wasn’t ready to see them ahead in the long race where they did a really incredible job in. Pedrosa certainly helped them improve the situation but Jack and Brad are also doing a fantastic job so we can expect them to stay ahead again this weekend “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

During the conference, a video was broadcast showing Valentino Rossi in his garage after the Jerez race, in which the “Doctor” joked with technical chief Gabarrini, telling him that this time everything had gone well because the weekend had started uphill and he had had to reassemble, because the problem is that if he starts up front, Pecco gets distracted. The Ducatista took it with a smile, but reiterated once again that that’s not the problem.

“Honestly, I prefer to start from the front like in Austin, because I don’t think I get distracted in the race. We have so much fun with Valentino and even at home we joke about these things, but I don’t think my mistakes were caused by a distraction or anything of that type. In any case, you can learn from every mistake, so I’ll be able to improve in that situation. But I was happy to see Vale again in the Ducati box, it was very nice.”

Last weekend Formula 1 stopped in Miami and one of the most curious things was that during the presentation in the American world champion Max Verstappen was greeted by boos from the fans in the stands. The Piedmontese was therefore asked if he fears that something similar could happen to him too.

“Up until now I’ve never had this kind of problem, but it’s normal that when you start winning, and you do it as much as Verstappen is doing, you start having more problems. Half of the crowd may be on your side and the other half , who cheers for other riders, can be against you. We have to remember what happened in Valencia in 2015 and it’s still more or less the same since then (clear reference to Marc Marquez). You can have 50% of the fans and against the other half: I think it is normal when you are a champion and when you win, but it has always been like this. In a perfect world, it would be better not to have football fans even in our world, but the fans are more or less the same for all sports,” he concluded.

