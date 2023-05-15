The first five races of the 2023 MotoGP season have seen an increase in the number of accidents and probably also in the aggressiveness put on the track by the riders. Many have pointed the finger towards the new format, in particular towards the Sprint, a short race that rewards explosiveness rather than reasoning, which in the first four outings had seen several riders go a little over the top.

At Le Mans, however, we witnessed something different, because Saturday’s race went smoothly, while Sunday saw a large number of accidents and crashes. Just think that only 13 of the 21 bikes that started saw the checkered flag.

If there have been unfortunate episodes such as that of Luca Marini, who after a save found himself very slow in his trajectory, being hit by Alex Marquez, who was unable to do anything to avoid it. We have also seen others that could be avoided by the same admission of those directly involved, such as for example the one between Maverick Vinales and Pecco Bagnaia after just 5 laps.

The world champion himself, after the race, exposed a rather particular theory on how one could try to bring aggression back to normal on the track, but at the same time also try to build the heirs of what were the “Fantastic 4” of the early 2000s, namely Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Casey Stoner and Dani Pedrosa.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Marc Fleury

“The bikes on the grid can all win, there are no longer those 6-7 tenths between the factory bike and the customer bike. A gap that served, because the fantastic four were born because they were the strongest, but also because they had the factory bikes Now the level is extreme and everyone has a chance to win.”

“Certainly today the race pace wasn’t what we would have expected, with the exception of Bezzecchi’s, and this kept the group more united. However, in my opinion, we should go back to having a bit of a gap between the factory bikes and the customers, or in any case find a solution”.

The fact that everyone has a bike capable of aiming for the podium or even for victory leads some riders to take risks, especially in the first part of the race. So according to him it is essential to try to change things.

“We’ve been trying to win in the first laps for two years. Someone who’s behind tries to pass even 5-6 riders in one lap, and it shouldn’t be like this. We’re all at the limit, so especially in the first part of the race, it’s wrong try to do something more”.

“If you see, the accidents are mainly in the first phase of the race, perhaps because there is too much agitation. Something needs to be done to improve this situation, because it’s not safe like this”, he concluded.

