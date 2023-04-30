Two consecutive crashes could have put a worm in Pecco Bagnaia’s head, but in Jerez de la Frontera the Ducati rider demonstrated that there is a reason why he has the number 1 of the MotoGP world champion on his front fairing. Today was not his classic victory, staying in front from start to finish, but he had to sweat the proverbial seven shirts to get the better of the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

To do it, he had to be practically perfect, which was perhaps also what he needed morally, as well as for the standings, which now sees him again in the lead with a 22-point margin over Marco Bezzecchi. In his small way he also wrote a milestone in his career, because he rose to fourth place in the ranking of the most successful Italians in the premier class, equaling Max Biaggi at 13 and moving just two successes away from the podium of Andrea Dovizioso.

The key moment of the race probably came with five laps to go, when he set the fastest lap and got back into the tail of Binder’s RC16, then managing to get into it almost immediately at turn 13.

“I decided to go and get Brad at that moment, because I had always been at the same distance for a while. As soon as I felt that the temperature of the front tire had dropped a bit, because it had risen behind Miller, I started I pushed to go and get him, then I tried to pass him immediately to prevent the problem of the tire temperature from reoccurring. Everything went well. The pace was fast, although I think we could have gone faster. But I gave everything in the final laps to be in front”, Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Then on the last lap Binder was very close again, but Pecco was very good at denying him every single gap. And that was his goal.

“I tried to do all the corners as fast as possible before a possible overtaking point. It came out good for me, because I exited turn 5 very fast and I braked well at 6. I tried to keep more margin under braking everywhere to don’t risk anything. At 8 and 12 o’clock I managed to come out very fast and I didn’t give him the chance to overtake me. Having Binder behind me isn’t easy, because he’s a nice bull, but I tried not to give him the chance to overtake me”.

In the end he didn’t weigh in, but the penalty he was given for a very slight contact with Miller at turn 6 caused controversy. The marshals asked him to give back the position and this complicated his run-up to Binder. The Ducati rider didn’t expect this sanction, but he seems to accept it, as long as he goes to school.

“I was a little surprised, because we’ve seen even worse this year, without penalties being given. In any case, I accept it. We are complaining to have more consistency with the penalties and maybe the show in this case goes away to lose. If we have to improve, it’s better to be consistent on everything. If from now on it will always be like this, we will be able to understand what can be done and what not. Today was a little touch, but that’s okay”.

Finally, he also gave a dedication to his team for the way he helped them straighten out a weekend that got off to a rather bad start on Friday: “The progress we made this weekend was the best ever. Friday I had a little problems with the front feeling and it was already better yesterday, but I have to say that today my team took another step forward.We managed to win in difficult conditions, because we were also coming from two zeros, so being first today is really beautiful, for this I want to thank my team”.

