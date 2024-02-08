He promised fireworks and he kept his word. Pecco Bagnaia concluded the MotoGP Sepang collective tests with a dazzling performance. In the first time attack of the season he managed to display a sensational 1'56″682. A performance that was eight tenths lower than the pole position he himself had signed on the Malaysian track in the month of …Continue reading
