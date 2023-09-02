Barcelona has always been a particularly difficult track for Pecco Bagnaia, but also for Ducati, which hasn’t imposed itself in Catalonia since 2018. The World Championship leader had never even been on the podium, but in today’s Sprint he prevented the Aprilia to place a one-two finish that seemed to be within the strings of the RS-GPs.

If he was unable to do anything when Aleix Espargaro overtook him on lap seven, then managing to get away, the Ducati rider was really good at resisting Maverick Vinales’ attack attempts right up to the end, obtaining a second place that seemed far beyond the potential of his Desmosedici GP. All this, after also signing the pole position in the morning’s qualifying.

“It doesn’t count in the Sprint, it doesn’t even count in the statistics, so it doesn’t count,” Bagnaia joked to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP when it was pointed out that it was his first podium on the Catalan track.

Then, getting serious again, he paid homage to the great performance of his rivals: “We worked hard to try to close the gap a bit with the Aprilias, but in this Sprint Aleix managed to pull off something incredible. I tried to impose I immediately had a great pace and maybe I damaged the rear tire a little, but I felt that to be more relaxed I had to do this, but in any case I knew that Aleix would stay very close”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“They have incredible traction, so I just couldn’t stay close. We were stronger under braking, but on all the corner exits where you’re already fast, like the last two, four or nine, I was losing a lot. Anyway today it helped me to see what they do differently and maybe we’ll be able to take another step for tomorrow,” he added.

When he was then asked about the wonderful defense against Vinales that he unleashed in the final stages, he continued: “I felt he was there pointing at me, so I just tried not to give him any chance, because I didn’t feel like getting cheated in the last corner . I just tried to close everything”.

Tomorrow’s race risks being a really demanding race for tire management. It’s true that we’ll switch to the medium rear, but the race will also be twice as long and today in the closing laps everyone was already in fairly critical condition.

“When we race with the medium tire we always manage to be more competitive and tomorrow I think the soft won’t be good for anyone. The race is very long and the front tire also wears out on the right side, so it’s a very critical situation. They didn’t they had taken the tyrewarmers to parc fermé, so I studied the Aprilia’s tires a bit and they too weren’t in too good a condition”.

