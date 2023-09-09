Pecco Bagnaia would always like to win. He’s so characterful. But a podium like the one achieved in the Misano Sprint is something that undoubtedly goes beyond the value of the result. Just six days ago the Ducati rider was the victim of a terrible accident in Barcelona, ​​with Binder’s KTM hitting his leg, and today he managed to compete with the best.

There is still a hematoma on his right leg that runs from the knee to the foot, but the World Championship leader gritted his teeth and gave himself a Saturday to remember. After having achieved the front row against all odds, he managed to confirm third place in the Sprint, limiting the damage towards his main pursuers in the World Championship, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, who preceded him to the checkered flag.

“It’s a nice motivational boost, because it wasn’t a given at all. It would have been easier to take a weekend off to get back to 100%, also because it will bring some complications on a physical level. But it was too important not to let go, as I said yesterday. I am very satisfied and proud of what we have achieved”, said Pecco at the end of the day, without hiding the fact that he needed rest after a busy day like today.

Something that had already been quite evident as soon as the Sprint finished, given that he immediately ran away to undergo treatment: “I went to treat my truck, to put ice. After the race I had a bit of a critical moment, but we were prepared for anything because we knew that it could go like this. It was right to save ourselves for tomorrow’s match on the physical aspect and the ice is the most important thing there is.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Among other things, it was a very challenging race for him until the end, because he had to defend himself from the KTM return of a wild Dani Pedrosa, who at 37 years old still manages to ride like a kid. Despite the physical problems, the Piedmontese showed himself to be very strong in braking and for this reason a comparison was made with Carlos Sainz’s defense in the Italian GP.

“Sainz certainly did a good defensive job in Monza, he was very good. But luckily it’s an ability that I’ve had for a while: I can brake hard and when I see myself in difficulty, there’s someone trying to overtake me , I always try to brake as hard as possible.”

Bezzecchi, who in turn is not in good shape physically because he has a sore hand, said in his debrief that Pecco has probably preserved himself a little for tomorrow’s long race. When the person concerned was told this, he agreed that the medium rear tire could help him compared to the soft used today, adding however that nothing should be taken for granted and that Martin should be the favourite, who today reduced the gap to 45 points.

“I did what I could. Tomorrow will certainly be different, I will be able to be more competitive because we are racing with a tire that I prefer, because it makes the bike more stable. But going from third to second or first is still difficult. We’ll see. Martin in this At the moment he has an advantage from every point of view: he is very fast, has great consistency and is not injured. So he is at a higher level and it will be difficult to beat him. It is certainly a weekend in which it is important to take points and do the best you can If you can get a few more points, so be it. But it shouldn’t be forced.”

When it was then highlighted what he and Bezzecchi managed to do despite their precarious conditions, he continued: “We are heroes, this is the truth. We are superheroes. I think we need to remember that sometimes.”

However, his character also came out when he was asked if he would have signed on Monday to finish on the podium today: “I wouldn’t have been happy, but I would have accepted it. I’m a bit like that. What matters most is not so much the result itself, but how we got there that makes me proud and happy.”

Finally, he explained how the celebratory helmet he is wearing this weekend was born: “It’s a collaboration with an artist, Gianpiero D’Alessandro, who has a brand together with Justin Bieber and others. In my opinion he’s a fantastic person. “I met at the Ranch and I immediately asked him to invent something together. The helmet is just the beginning of our collaboration, which will see other things coming out later. But I really like it and I’m very happy”, he concluded.

