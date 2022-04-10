Fifth place is the same result as last Sunday in Argentina. The feelings at the checkered flag in Austin, however, were decidedly different for Pecco Bagnaia. If at Termas de Rio Hondo had just returned from a great comeback that had made him find a smile and the hope of being able to return to fight for something important, in Texas instead it is half a disappointment.

The Ducati rider had taken the front row for the first time this season, plus his race pace looked really interesting. Even if he didn’t say it too loudly, underneath him he nurtured the goal of at least getting on the podium, or maybe even doing something more.

The Grand Prix of the Americas, however, went differently and, despite having always remained in the leading group, he never managed to really fight for the top 3, but above all to copy the rhythm of the winner Enea Bastianini, who for the second time this’ year brought the old GP21 to success.

“Surely our goal at the beginning of the season was not to be fifth. But we also know that there is work to be done. Today I did my best and unfortunately I was unable to do more than that. My goal was to finish in the top. 5, so we reached it. But I expected to be more consistent with the times, especially at the end of the race, but the others were faster, “said Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The vice-world champion underlined the good performance of the other Ducatis, saying he is convinced that he too is approaching the level he would like to have, even if perhaps it is taking longer than expected.

“Enea was very strong and no one doubts him. Jack was very good at being able to get on the podium with the same specification as mine. I think Marquez would have been ahead of us too if he hadn’t made a mistake in the start. We are getting closer slowly. , perhaps a little too slow, but weekends like this and Argentina’s will help us get closer and closer. “

At the beginning it gave the feeling of managing the tires above all, but it wasn’t enough to be faster in the decisive part of the race: “It was my strategy, because I knew that tire wear would be quite important for us. I tried to be conservative, but when I then tried to get behind the leaders, I realized that the others were a bit faster than me. As I said, fifth place today was the best. “

Read also:

Now we are going to Portimao, on a track where last year he obtained a victory and a second place, but he will already arrive 38 points behind in the World Championship: “It will be a good opportunity to make a comparison, because the year last year we raced there twice and we were very competitive. I won when we came back at the end of the year and my pace was very competitive, so it will help us to understand where we are. I’m certainly not happy with these positions, but I know I gave my best. Now we have to understand why I couldn’t do better than fifth, but I’m not as angry as in Qatar or Mandalika. “