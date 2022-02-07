For the first time in MotoGP, the factory team’s Desmosedici GP 22 livery will be in the original “Ducati Red” color scheme, as if to reinforce the link between the team and the company, between racing and road bikes. In the presentation video of the bike that will compete in the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer highlighted the color theme full red with some presence of black and fluorescent colors. A motorcycle that steals the eye and promises to be very fast, with an engine ahead not by one, but by two years, as confirmed by the general manager Luigi Dall’Igna. And which he therefore offers to Francis Bagnaia a serious chance to parade the title to Fabio Quartararo.

These are the words of the Piedmontese: “I am happy for the start of this new season. We closed 2021 on a positive note and I hope to be able to resume 2022 as well. Together with my team I have grown a lot over the past year: I am really happy with the team and I am convinced that together we can do great things. The Desmosedici GP in this new color is even more beautiful and I can’t wait to get back to racing with her. The goal for this season will, as always, be to constantly improve and be able to be competitive in every race. We will aim to bring back the MotoGP riders titleas well as teams and constructors, in Borgo Panigale“.

“The Championship is finally about to restart and I feel more ready than ever to face this new season. Having another year of experience in MotoGP definitely makes me feel stronger and, moreover, I feel I have improved a lot both physically and mentally compared to 2021Jack added Miller. “This will be my second year with the Ducati Lenovo Team, a truly passionate group of people that I feel lucky to be a part of. Belonging to the official Ducati team is a source of pride and also means having the support of numerous fans, not only in Italy, but all over the world. I can’t wait for March to hit the track for the first race of the year in Qatar!“.