There was a special fan following Juventus’ morning training in view of the away match in Bologna. This is Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, vice-champion of the MotoGP world. The Ducati rider arrived at Continassa and then met up close with the coach Massimiliano Allegri and three of the most representative players of the Bianconeri: captain Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, to whom he handed the Ducati book on the 2021 World Cup.

Funny the curtain with Fabio Quartararo: Dybala calls El Diablo, also a Juventus fan, and sympathetically reproaches him for going to visit all the teams, not just the Old Lady. The world champion, linked from Dubai, has been in the game and joked with the Ducati rider and the Joya argentina.