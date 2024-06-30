In Formula 1 they call it Grand Chalem, to get it you have to get pole position in a GP, the fastest lap and the victory in the race by remaining in command from start to finish: in Assen Pecco Bagnaia added to all this also the victory in the Sprint on Saturday. It was impossible to do better than this, the Dutch weekend for the world champion was another masterpiece on two wheels. Like yesterday in the short race, today too in the long one Bagnaia was unbeatable. Only Jorge Martin tried to worry him, who once again had to give up and grant him another 5 points in the standings. The Spaniard has a 10-minute lead left.

«I liked everything about this weekend, I couldn’t be happier» smiled the Piedmontese champion. For Pecco it is the 3rd consecutive success at Assen and the 23rd victory with Ducati, a result that allows him to equal Casey Stoner.

It was a high podium all red, thanks to Enea Bastianini author of a great comeback. The Rimini native started from 10th place, he wasn’t irresistible at the start, but lap after lap he managed to rebuild his race. Until a handful of laps from the finish line, when he completed the last overtake, the one on Viñales, which gave him 3rd place.

Borgo Panigale could continue to celebrate because thanks to Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio it placed 5 bikes in the top 5 places. Viñales, with his Aprilia, had to settle for 6thafter being penalised one position for going out of track limits on the final lap.

Binder placed his KTM in seventh position, with Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez and Franco Morbidelli behind him. Last place for Luca Marini, protagonist of an excursion to the escape routes in the first laps. Marco Bezzecchi, however, did not see the checkered flag due to a fall on the 4th lap.