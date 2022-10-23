The 2022 world title will be awarded to the last race of the season. Perhaps this is the right ending to settle the outcome of the duel Bagnaia-Quartararo, the two best drivers of this championship who divided the year of the premier class into two parts. For half the year the Frenchman dominated, constant and almost error-free until the Assen races; then the Italian took the chair, almost perfect from the last race before the summer break onwards, so much so as to overturn the outcome of a World Cup that seemed already written by 18 °.

Now, for the first time since 2017, everything will work out in the Valencia race. Even then Ducati was involved in the challenge, but Andrea Dovizioso’s chances against Marc Marquez in that grand finale five years ago were practically only arithmetic. This time the situation is diametrically opposite and Bagnaia and the redhead practically have one hand and four fingers on the rainbow crown. The victory of Pecco in Sepang and the third place of Quartararo, in fact, brought the margin in the classification of the centaur from Chivasso from 14 to 23 points. Furthermore Bagnaia, in the event of an unlikely finish on equal points, would also have the advantage of the greater number of races won compared to the Diablo.

So to be crowned world champion in Bagnaia it will be enough to finish the race in 14th position. With that result not even a victory would save Quartararo. On the other hand, the Frenchman can only be the first to cross the finish line in Valencia to keep alive a flame of hope. With a success and Bagnaia unable to go beyond 15th place, then Yamaha’s # 20 would retain its crown. A combination of this kind has already occurred twice this year: in Barcelona and at the Sachsenring. However, it seems difficult to imagine that Ducati and Bagnaia could slip away a championship that, after having been practically lost, now seems to have already been won.