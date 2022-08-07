MotoGp, Bagnaia wins at Silverstone

Second consecutive success for Francis Bagnaiawhich upon returning from the summer break of the Moto Gp also triumphs in the British Grand Prix, repeating the last victory obtained in Assen. The Ducati rider closes in front of the Aprilia by an excellent Maverick Vinales and the other official Red of Jack Miller. Fourth place for an extraordinary one Aeneas Bastianini, started very badly but capable of a fantastic comeback. The world leader closes eighth Fabio Quartararojust ahead of the injured rival Aleix Espargaro. The Frenchman earns only a small point in the standings, reaching +22 on the Spaniard. Bagnaia returns to the race che is now 49 points away from the summit. Clean departure for Zarco who keeps the lead of the race, followed immediately by a fiery Quartararo who gains two positions over Vinales and Miller. During the fourth lap ‘el Diablo’ serves the long lap penalty returning to fifth position, while a few laps later Zarco goes to the ground when he was still in the lead, thus ruining his weekend.

Rins’ Suzuki flies and takes the lead, closely followed by the two official Ducatis of Bagnaia and Miller. Martin also laps fast with the other Ducati Pramac, Quartararo instead goes into difficulty and slips to eighth position just ahead of his rival in the world championship Aleix Espargarostill sore after yesterday’s bad crash and poor performance riding his Aprilia. In the meantime Bastianini climbs up to fifth place after some problems accused at the start. The finish is fiery with Vinales which even leads close to Bagnaia to try to snatch success, but Pecco defends the position and goes to triumph.

