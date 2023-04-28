Last year Pecco Bagnaia dominated the Spanish Grand Prix, so it was legitimate to indicate him as one of the favorites for the Jerez weekend. However, the reigning world champion’s Friday could not have been further from predictions, because he has never managed to find the right feeling with his Ducati. A situation that prevented him from guaranteeing direct access to tomorrow’s Q2.

Without hiding being amazed by this dynamic, the Piedmontese however does not seem to have lost his temper. Indeed, he is very confident in the work he will do tomorrow together with his team to straighten the situation and return to attacking the positions that count.

“It was a surprise, because last year everything was simple. Then I actually did the same times as in 2022, but with a little more effort, especially on the front. The T1 and T2 are fine. but T3 and T4 are a problem because I lose a lot of time,” said Bagnaia at the end of the day.

“This is a rather particular track and the balance of the 2023 bike is quite different, however I have total faith in my team and I believe we will find a solution. For this reason I am quite calm at the moment, even if Q1 won’t be easy because there are so many fast riders, but we’ll see tomorrow. We’ll need to be careful not to slipstream, but also try to set the time on the first attempt to have two tires to use in Q2, because starting from the front will be essential, especially in the Sprint,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With the new format, it seems more complicated to work when you have to adapt the new bike to a track: “More than the new bike, it’s the fact that you don’t have much feeling. When that’s the case, you have to change something on the bike, but in the last 20 minutes you have to the time attack, so you don’t have a lot of time to work. But that’s the way it is, so you have to adapt. It’s certainly a program that still has a little to understand in certain situations, but when everything is in place it’s easier to work for the race.”

However, it is undeniable that this was not the start to the weekend he would have hoped for, even if Pecco tries to think positively: “Definitely, but it gives more satisfaction when the result is obtained. We will work hard to try and be ready on Sunday” .

Finally, he commented on the great comeback of Dani Pedrosa, third in the cumulative with the KTM despite having not taken part in a race weekend for more than a year and a half: “I kind of expected it, because he did several days of test, but he was very strong in terms of time attack. He’s not that fast in pace, but it’s always nice to see him on the track. I haven’t had the opportunity to keep up with him, but he’s certainly the Pedrosa we know.”