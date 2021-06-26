Francesco Bagnaia will start from front row in the Dutch GP, scheduled for tomorrow at the historic TT Circuit in Assen. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, fourteenth after yesterday’s two sessions, was unable to gain direct access to Q2 this morning, closing the PL3 with the twelfth fastest time. During Q1, Bagnaia immediately scored a fast lap with which he gained access to Q2 thanks to the second best time. In the final minutes of the second qualifying session, the Piedmontese driver was the author of an excellent lap in 1: 32.116, which allowed him to get the start from the front row in the race for the third time this season.

Jack Miller will start from the third row tomorrow at Assen. Qualified directly to Q2 thanks to the tenth time obtained at the end of PL3, the Australian driver was unable to improve during the final minutes of the session, forced to slow down on his last lap with the soft tire due to the yellow flags, and closed then in eighth position.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1: 32.116): “I am very happy because today we were able to make great steps forward compared to yesterday. Since FP3 this morning we have constantly improved our pace, managing to hit the target of starting from the front row tomorrow. Quartararo and Viñales are on another level at the moment, with a truly incredible race pace, but we are also working to try to take another step ahead of the race and I am convinced that we will succeed ”.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo team) – 8th (1: 32.609): “Unfortunately I was unable to take advantage of my last lap with the soft tire due to the yellow flags and that will force me to start from the third row. This is definitely not a track where I feel particularly comfortable, but as always I will try to do my best in the race. The last sector is the one that best suits my driving style, but after qualifying we have a little clearer idea of ​​how to deal with it better in the race. Tomorrow it will be important to be able to get a good start to try to break the pace of the leaders in the early stages and thus be able to attack in the final laps ”.